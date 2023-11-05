Bengaluru, November 5: In a shocking incident, a man who wanted to marry his cousin killed her husband in a public attack in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The accused, Wahid Ahmed, and his brother, Matheen Ahmed, stabbed Mudassir Khan near a temple in Gangondanahalli in Chandra Layout on Thursday night. Wahid Ahmed, a painter, confessed that he was in love with his cousin and hoped to marry her after killing her husband.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, Wahid Ahmed had been harassing his cousin Ayesha Banu for months, demanding that she marry him. He had also threatened to kill her husband, Mudassir. On Thursday, he and his brother attacked Mudassir near a temple and stabbed him to death. When Ayesha tried to save her husband, they also molested her. Bengaluru Shocker: Retired School Teacher Gropes Women in Lulu Mall, Surrenders Before Court After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

“On the day of the murder, Wahid allegedly spread rumours about Ayesha to her friend who stays near the temple. Ayesha, who came to know about this, went there accompanied by Mudassir. In a heated exchange, the accused initially tried to attack Mudassir with a machete. However, they later attacked him with a wooden plank. The brothers are also alleged to have outraged the modesty of Ayesha. Her other family members rushed to the spot and shifted Khan to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved,” the outlet reported, citing an officer attached to the case. Bengaluru Shocker: Accused Jumps Nude From Fourth Floor of Building To Escape Police, Dies; Case Handed Over to CID.

Based on a complaint by Ayesha, Chandra Layout police registered a case and arrested the assailants. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

