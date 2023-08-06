New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) An Uzbek woman has been apprehended at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying medicines worth Rs 75 lakh in an alleged unauthorised manner, the CISF said on Sunday.

She was intercepted during a security check on August 4 after she arrived at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take an Air Astana flight to Almaty (Kazakhstan).

Also Read | Gaddar Dies: Popular Telangana Folk Singer Gummadi Vittal Rao Passes Away at 77 Due to Ill Health.

As the woman could not produce any supporting documents for carrying the huge cache of medicines, she was handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, a senior officer of the force.

The Central Industrial Security Force is deployed at the IGI Airport to provide it a counter-terrorist cover.

Also Read | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Likely Be Discharged From Hospital Next Week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)