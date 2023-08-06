Hyderabad, August 6: Renowned Telangana folk singer Gaddar died here on Sunday due to ill health. He was 77. Gaddar, whose real name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, died at Apollo Spectra Hospital here due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age. He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20. He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3 and recovered from it, the hospital said in a statement. Surinder Shinda Dies at 64; Punjabi Singer Was Known for Songs Like 'Jatt Jeona Morh', 'Truck Billiya' Among Others.

However, he has a history of lung and urinary problems, which along with advanced age aggravated and led to his passing, it said.