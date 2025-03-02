New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, hosted the inaugural National Association of Impact Leaders (NAIL) Meet 2025 in the picturesque setting of Goa on Sunday.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the event, attended by over 100 participants, served as a confluence of eminent ESG professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders, all brought together to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging sustainability trends, and chart the course for a resilient and responsible corporate future.

The event was held under the esteemed guidance of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, DG and CEO, IICA and Chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

Setting the stage for an intellectually stimulating discourse, the event commenced with a Welcome-and-Context-Setting session led by Professor Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor and Head, School of Business Environment, IICA.

She eloquently articulated the growing significance of ESG leadership in fostering corporate sustainability and underscored the need to align organizational strategies with evolving global frameworks.

Further enriching the dialogue, Aruna C Newton, Vice President, Infosys Limited, presented an illuminating perspective on how robust governance frameworks can accelerate green technology adoption, ultimately fostering a culture of corporate sustainability.

Her insights paved the way for Public Relations Associate, Private Sector Engagement, UNICEF, who provided an in-depth analysis of the social dimensions of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) Core, reinforcing the imperative of inclusive and ethical business conduct.

A panel discussion, expertly moderated by Professor Garima Dadhich, brought a dynamic exchange of ideas to the fore. It engaged distinguished NAIL members JP Dash from Batch I, Ashok Sethi and Sridhar L from Batch II, and Shalini Verma and Paritosh Chauhan from Batch III in an invigorating deliberation.

This stimulating discourse delved into the far-reaching implications of regulatory transformations, including SEBI's new norms, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the dissolution of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), highlighting both challenges and opportunities for the corporate sector.

Elevating this dialogue further, a senior official from the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities (DDHS) - PoD, SEBI- offered a deep dive into the evolving ESG rating landscape, illuminating investor expectations and the strategic adjustments corporates must make to remain compliant and competitive.

Complementing these insights, the official representative from the corporate finance department at SEBI provided an authoritative overview of industrial benchmarks set for BRSR Core and their tangible impact on businesses striving to enhance ESG compliance.

Highlighting the transformative power of technology, a Senior expert in the ESG practice from KPMG India delivered a presentation on the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing ESG data analytics, reporting, and decision-making.

This seamlessly transitioned into an engaging session led by Senior Expert WRI India and Senior Expert CEEW-CEF, who provided a meticulous analysis of greenhouse gas accounting methodologies and underscored the critical role of carbon markets in facilitating a transition towards a net-zero future, respectively.

The event culminated with Professor Garima Dadhich's heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all esteemed speakers, participants, and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions. This was followed by an enriching networking session, during which attendees engaged in stimulating conversations on sustainable finance, ESG audits, decarbonization strategies, and business-biodiversity integration.

During the event, IICA also announced the 3rd edition of the flagship ESG annual conference of IICA, organised with support from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the National Conference on Responsible Business Conduct (NCRBC), scheduled to be held on July 2-3, 2025.

The National Association of Impact Leaders (NAIL) is poised to emerge as a premier platform for IICA-certified ESG Professionals and Impact Leaders, continuously driving knowledge-sharing, impactful leadership, and meaningful change in the realm of corporate sustainability. (ANI)

