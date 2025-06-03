New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Shillong campus, an investment under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for Northeast (PM-DevINE), will operate as a regional hub for specialised training, research, and policy advisory across key domains, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In a landmark step toward inclusive national growth and regional capacity building, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, formally acquired a five-acre land parcel in New Shillong Township, Meghalaya, for its first-ever regional campus.

This initiative marks a significant expansion of IICA's footprint into the North East, reinforcing its commitment to corporate governance excellence and sustainable development.

In an official statement, the land-transfer ceremony was presided by Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya and Ms. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of IICA, Inderdeep Singh Dhariwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, C.V.D. Diengdoh, Commissioner & Secretary, Planning Department, (Col.) Amandeep Singh Puri IICA among other senior officials were also present. The land handover and takeover were undertaken by K. Hynniewta, Joint Secretary, Planning Department from the Government of Meghalaya and Sh. Shekhar Srivastava, Deputy Secretary from the Government of India.

Applauding the vision, the Chief Secretary expressed Meghalaya's commitment to knowledge-led growth and highlighted the strategic location of the IICA campus within the Knowledge City cluster. The area already houses esteemed institutions like IIM Shillong, National Law University Meghalaya, and NIFT--promising rich academic and professional synergy.

He also informed that a new airport is soon to be developed in Shillong, which will significantly enhance regional connectivity and make the campus easily accessible to professionals, faculty, and students from across India. This infrastructural development will further reinforce Shillong's emerging status as a major academic and policy hub in the Northeast.

Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, DG and CEO, IICA, hailed the moment as historic, describing the Shillong campus as "our first baby outside Delhi--a symbol of decentralisation and empowerment." He emphasized the role of the new campus in supporting entrepreneurship, capacity building, and good governance in alignment with national priorities such as Ease of Doing Business, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vikshit Bharat @ 2047.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision during the Rising North East initiatives, the DG noted that the Prime Minister has consistently championed the North East as the "Ashtalakshmi of India"--a region rich in diversity, talent, and potential.

Aligning with this vision, he said in an official statement, "IICA is proud to be part of the transformation of the region from a remote periphery to a dynamic growth engine of New India."

He further emphasised, "This initiative resonates deeply with our Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Our campus in Shillong is not just an expansion--it is a commitment to 'Transformation by Transportation,' as the PM rightly envisioned, where infrastructure and knowledge institutions together pave the way for peace, prosperity, and purpose."

Backed by a Rs 100.95-crore investment under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE), the Shillong campus will operate as a regional hub for specialized training, research, and policy advisory across key domains--Corporate Governance, ESG, CSR, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Competition Law, and Board Leadership.

In her address, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Congratulated and appreciated the proactive and generous support from the Meghalaya Government, stating that this partnership reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism and the Centre's vision of empowering the North-East as a growth engine for New India.

According to an official statement, academic and advisory programmes are scheduled to begin within the current financial year, with construction work starting immediately. IICA has already served the NER through its prior training programmes that have benefitted over 300 professionals and continues to manage the Independent Director Databank, which includes representation from all Northeastern states.

Going forward, IICA will foster collaborative programmes with state universities and institutions in the Knowledge City to deliver tailored training, policy support, and capacity-building initiatives that cater to the region's socio-economic aspirations.

This expansion underscores IICA's resolve to serve as a long-term partner in shaping ethical entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and responsible leaders, right from the heart of the Northeast. (ANI)

