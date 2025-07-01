Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu announced on Monday that it has achieved a historic milestone with the successful attainment of two prestigious international accreditations, BGA and EFMD, for its flagship MBA programme, within a single year.

With this, IIM Jammu becomes the only second- and third-generation IIM, and one of just five among the 21 IIMs across the country, to secure both accreditations, underscoring its rapid ascent in the global higher education landscape, its director, Professor B S Sahay, said.

He said that the accolades hold a deeper national significance, reflecting India's growing academic confidence on the global stage and mirroring the country's broader educational renaissance.

In alignment with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat--a fully developed, self-reliant, and globally engaged India--IIM Jammu emerges as a shining embodiment of this transformative journey.

"The Institute stands as a bridge between Indian intellectual traditions and world-class global academic standards, serving as a beacon of how Indian institutions can lead with knowledge, innovation, and ethical values. These dual accreditations are more than institutional achievements--they are powerful endorsements of India's evolving educational narrative on the global platform," the IIM Jammu director said.

"This milestone is not the conclusion but the radiant beginning of a larger mission. With renewed clarity, unwavering confidence, and a deep sense of national responsibility, IIM Jammu remains committed to defining global benchmarks, nurturing socially responsible leaders, and driving transformation both nationally and internationally through knowledge, ethics, and service," he added. (ANI)

