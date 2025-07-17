Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, a leading third-generation IIM renowned for its contemporary business education, has announced the launch of the ninth batch of its flagship Senior Management Programme (SMP).

This live online programme is designed to equip senior professionals with the strategic agility, cross-functional acumen, and transformational leadership skills essential for navigating today's disruptive business landscape.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

The SMP is a rigorous 12-month executive development programme tailored for professionals with a minimum of 10 years' experience. Designed to develop future-ready leaders, the curriculum is structured across three comprehensive modules--spanning the leadership and management of current business environments, mastery of financial acumen and global strategies and exploration of the intersections of people, profit and sustainability.

Collectively, these modules cover more than 16 strategic concepts critical to senior decision-making roles.

Also Read | Parasnath Singh Murder: JDU Leader Rakesh Kumar Alias Bhola's Father Found Dead in Bihar's Rohtas Area; Land Dispute Suspected Behind Killing.

Previous cohorts of the Senior Management Programme have included professionals from a wide spectrum of industries, such as IT, BFSI, engineering, education, HR, R&D, hospitality, automotive, and retail. The participants comprised Vice Presidents, General Managers, and functional heads, contributing to a rich peer learning environment, with over 50 per cent of the participants bringing more than 15 years of work experience.

IIM Nagpur's collaboration with BetterUp included a two-year study, which identified a significant shortfall in both leadership talent and investment in leadership development, adversely affecting organisational growth.

A Harvard Business Review study further underscores key gaps in leadership development--misaligned motivations, a disconnect between acquired and required skills and insufficient real-world application. This highlights the need for aligned development goals, a strong emphasis on interpersonal capabilities and the practical integration of learning.

Commenting on the new batch launch, Director of IIM Nagpur, Dr. Bhimraya Metri, stated, "At IIM Nagpur, we believe leadership is honed through a combination of rigorous academics, strategic insight and real-world application. Organisations need leaders who can adapt, collaborate and lead with foresight. The Senior Management Programme is a transformative initiative that blends academic rigour with industry alignment to empower professionals with next-level leadership skills. We are committed to shaping visionary leaders who can architect sustainable business success."

Adding his perspective, Business Head, TimesPro, Sridhar Nagarajachar, said, "TimesPro offers the widest executive education programme portfolio in India and is honoured to be part of IIM Nagpur's enduring legacy. The Senior Management Programme empowers leaders to navigate change, unlock value and drive opportunities for their organisations and society."

He added, "It equips aspiring and existing professionals to master self-leadership, enhance strategic foresight in a digital and global context, and sharpen their financial, operational and people acumen to lead effectively across dynamic business landscapes."

The programme stands out through its hybrid pedagogy, comprising live online sessions, case-based learning, role-plays, simulations, and group projects. It also includes a three-day immersive campus experience at IIM Nagpur, during which learners will collaborate in groups to complete complex projects, undertake assignments, and network with peers.

Learners will benefit from personalised chamber consulting with faculty, ensuring mentorship tailored to individual career growth trajectories. Learners will be awarded a Certificate of Completion and the prestigious Executive Alumni Status from IIM Nagpur upon meeting the academic and attendance requirements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)