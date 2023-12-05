New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal have completed the first-ever genome sequencing of the Jamun tree, according to officials.

To understand the genomic and evolutionary basis of the tree's medicinal values, the research team sequenced the S.cumini genome. The research has been published in the journal "Frontiers in Plant Science".

"The aim of this research was to gain new functional and evolutionary insights from the Jamun genome, which could be responsible for the wide range of pharmacological properties of this species conferred by the bioactive compounds that act as nutraceutical agents in modern medicine," said Vineet K Sharma, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, Bhopal

"Jamun's therapeutic properties are widely celebrated in India. Specifically, the fruit seed extracts of Jamun have well-known anti-diabetic properties. It is also highly recommended in Ayurveda to treat a variety of health ailments such as stomach discomfort, arthritis, cardiac problems, flatulence, asthma, diarrhoea, and stomach spasms. The black plum can be eaten fresh or made into juice. This is the first time that the plant has been examined and decoded so closely," he added.

Sharma explained that the Jamun genome has a higher number of coding genes resulting from gene duplication events compared to the other two sequenced species from this genus, which points towards a neopolyploidy event in the Jamun species.

"This duplication of genes can allow Jamun to acquire novel functions. To fully explain the anti-diabetic properties of this plant, we discovered the presence of glucosides, another class of metabolites that prevent the conversion of starch into sugar, and explain how the plant possesses anti-diabetic value," he said.

"Previous clinical assessments have shown that Jamun has a low glycemic index and alleviates diabetic symptoms such as excessive urination," he added.

