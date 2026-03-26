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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Tata AIA Life Insurance, a leading private life insurance company in India, today launched three new funds offering investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on India's growth potential and global technological advancements, all while benefiting from life insurance protection through Tata AIA's Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs).

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The Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, and Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund are strategically designed to help investors capture opportunities from India's innovation-driven sectors and global technological breakthroughs.These funds governed and regulated as per IFSC regulations.

Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund- (SFIN: ULIF 099 31/03/26 LMI 110) | Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund- (SFIN: ULIF 100 31/03/26 LMP 110)

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* TATA AIA Global AI and Technology Leaders Fund- (SFIN: ULIF 504 31/03/26 TGT 110)

New Fund Offer (NFO) Details:

- NFO Period: 24 March to 31 March 2026

- Units Issued at NAV: ₹10 for domestic funds, $10 for global fund at midnight on 31 March 2026

Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund: Capitalizing on India's Innovation-Driven Growth

India's economy is undergoing significant digital transformation, with innovative companies driving growth across various sectors. The Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund is focused on investing in India's large and mid-cap companies that are leading this transformation, aiming for long-term capital appreciation.

This fund is an excellent option for investors looking to tap into India's next phase of economic growth driven by innovation.

Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund: Supporting Long-Term Retirement Planning

Exclusively available through Tata AIA Life's unit-linked pension solutions, the Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund has been designed for those planning for retirement. It provides exposure to India's innovative companies while enabling policyholders to build long-term wealth through a structured pension plan framework. This fund combines long-term equity growth potential with life insurance cover, ensuring that policyholders can systematically build their retirement corpus while safeguarding their family's financial future. This fund is ideal for individuals looking to build a strong retirement corpus while participating in India's innovation-driven growth story.

Key Features

- Actively managed equity strategy targeting innovative companies

- Equity allocation between 60% and 100%

- Up to 40% allocation to debt and money market instruments

- Benchmark: NSE 500 Index

- Available through Tata AIA's ULIP solutions, combining wealth creation with life insurance protection**Benchmark Fund: NSE 500 Index. Data as of February, 2026.Source: https://www.niftyindices.com/market-data/return-profile

- Fund is managed by Nitin Bansal

Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund: Seizing Global Opportunities in AI and Semiconductors

Alongside India's domestic innovation, Tata AIA offers investors global exposure through the Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund, which focuses on artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovations. The fund tracks an index of global leaders in these sectors, providing diversified exposure to companies driving advancements in AI technology, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and digital platforms.

Key Features:

- Passive investment strategy tracking global AI and technology leaders

- Equity exposure between 70% and 100%

- Available through Tata AIA Shubh Global Invest, combining global exposure with life insurance protection

- Fund is managed by Rajeev Tewari

This fund offers a unique opportunity to diversify portfolios globally while benefiting from the transformative potential of AI and semiconductor technologies.

Tata AIA Shubh Global Invest (USD Denominated) - Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN: TALL003V02)

Why Now is the Right Time to Invest

Both India and the world are experiencing rapid technological advancements. The Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund offers exposure to India's innovation-driven growth, while the Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund allows investors to tap into global technological opportunities. Additionally, the Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund provides a structured way for investors to plan for retirement while capitalizing on India's growing innovation ecosystem.

Investing now offers a timely opportunity to benefit from these long-term megatrends, while securing life insurance protection through Tata AIA's ULIP solutions. Both funds are well-positioned to capture significant growth, making this the ideal time to invest.

Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, commented:

"Innovation is reshaping economies, both in India and globally. With the launch of the Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, and the Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund, we are providing our policyholders with the opportunity to invest in these transformative sectors while continuing to benefit from the protection of life insurance. This is the right moment for investors to capitalize on these opportunities and secure their financial future."

For more details, visit www.tataaia.com.

Product Availability

The Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund will be available across several of the company's unit linked insurance plans, including solutions within Tata AIA Shubh Muhurat ,Tata AIA Shubh Fortune, Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Pro, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Pro, Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme, Tata AIA Shubh Health Plus ,Tata AIA Premier SIP, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Advantage+, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Maxima+, Tata AIA iSIP (Systematic Insurance Plan), Tata AIA Param Raksha Plus 2.0, Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha, Tata AIA Smart SIP, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Growth+, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Pro Advance, Tata AIA Health Pro, Tata AIA Pro-Fit, Tata AIA Fortune Pro, Tata AIA Fortune Maxima, Tata AIA Wealth Pro, Tata AIA Wealth Maxima, Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Plus, Tata AIA Smart Fortune Plus.This enables customers across protection, savings and wealth oriented solutions to integrate innovation led equity exposure into their long term financial planning.

The Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund will be offered through Tata AIA's unit linked pension solutions, including Tata AIA Smart Pension Secure Plan and Tata AIA Premier Pension Secure, enabling policyholders to build a retirement corpus through market linked investments.

Strong Growth in Assets Under Management

As of 28 February 2026, Tata AIA Life Insurance's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹145,795 crore, reflecting 23% year on year growth. This growth has been supported by strong individual new business premium income and consistent investment performance across its fund portfolio.

Risk Note

Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite before investing as the fund carries a high-risk profile. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimers:

- The linked insurance product do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policy holder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in linked insurance products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year.

- Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund is a part of a various funds which a policyholder can choose from. For further details on funds, refer the sales brochure.

- Tata AIA Premier SIP is a combination of the Tata AIA Smart SIP, a non-participating, unit-linked, individual life insurance savings plan (UIN: 110L174V02), and Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). Both Tata AIA Smart SIP and Tata AIA Health Buddy are also available for sale individually.

- Param Raksha Life Pro + is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN: 110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Param Raksha Life Pro is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Param Raksha Life Maxima + is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Param Raksha Life Growth + is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Param Raksha Life Advantage + is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Param Raksha Life Pro Advance is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

- Tata AIA Smart Fortune Plus - Non-Participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN: 110L177V01)

- Tata AIA Pro-Fit comprises of Tata AIA Health Pro, A Non-Participating, Unit-linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L180V01), Tata AIA Health Secure, A Non- Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health rider (UIN: 110A050V01) & Tata AIA Health Buddy, - Non-participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01).

- The complete name of Tata AIA Wealth Pro is Tata AIA Life Insurance Wealth Pro (UIN: 110L111V05) - Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan

- The complete name of Tata AIA Fortune Pro is Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Pro (UIN: 110L112V07) - Non-Participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan.

- The complete name of Tata AIA Wealth Maxima is Tata AIA Life Insurance Wealth Maxima - Non-Participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN:110L114V05)

- The complete name of Tata AIA Fortune Maxima is Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Maxima - Non-Participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN: 110L113V09)

- Tata AIA Smart SIP - Non-Participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN:110L174V02)

- Shubh Muhurat Solution is a combination of Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Secure (Individual, Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Life Insurance Savings Plan) UIN:110N206V03 and Tata AIA Life Insurance Smart Fortune Plus (Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan)-UIN:110L177V01. Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Secure and Tata AIA Life Insurance Smart Fortune Plus are also available for sale individually.

- Shubh Fortune Solution is a combination of Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Secure (Individual, Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Life Insurance Savings Plan) UIN:110N206V03 and Tata AIA Life Insurance Smart Fortune Plus (Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan)-UIN:110L177V01. Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Secure and Tata AIA Life Insurance Smart Fortune Plus are also available for sale individually.

- Tata AIA i Systematic Insurance Plan - Non-Participating. Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan (UIN:110L164V10)

- Tata AIA Health SIP - A Non-participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN:110L184V01)

- Tata AIA Shubh Health Plus comprises of Tata AIA Health SIP - A Non-Participating, Unit-linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN: :110L184V01), Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN: 110N183V01 or any other later version). Tata AIA Health SIP and Tata AIA Health Buddy are also available individually for sale.

- Tata AIA Smart Pension Secure (UIN: 110L182V08) - Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Pension Plan

- Tata AIA Shubh Global Invest is the Unit linked insurance product with Tata AIA as its prefix - is only the name of the Unit Linked Life Insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Shubh Global Invest is also available through online mode on the Company's website www.international.tataaia.com

- Tata AIA Premier Pension Secure is a combination of Tata AIA Smart Pension Secure (UIN: 110L182V08) is a Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Life Insurance Pension Plan and Tata AIA Health Buddy, A Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health Product (UIN: 110N183V01.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life `combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. For more information on Tata AIA Life's product portfolio and retirement solutions, please visit www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For more information, please contact:

- Niladri Bhattacharya - Vice President, Head - Corporate Communications and social media (Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com) +91 9830230283

- Sailee Nayak - Senior Account Director(Sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com) +91 9930167115

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