Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Pan IIT Alumni India is organising a conference to discuss on how advancements in technology are shaping society, industry, governance, and global services.

Scheduled for January 17-19, 2025, the conference will be held in Mumbai and it will focus on technology's transformative power and giving emphasis on future-driven innovation, according to a press release.

This year's theme, 'Technology at Work' will explore how advancements in technology are shaping society, industry, governance, and global services, the release said.

Pan IIT Alumni India is an organisation of all 23 IITs.

The conference will bring together thought leaders and innovators from various sectors to engage in collaborative discussions on the far-reaching effects of digitalization and technological change.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others are expected to attend the conference.

Sharad Saraf, conference chair, said technology has emerged as a transformative force, impacting not just industrial, commercial, and social sectors but also our daily lives in profound ways.

"Over the past decade, its exponential growth has created a new dimension of work, interaction, and solving pressing challenges. Hence, 'Pan IIT World of Technology Conference 2025' serves as a productive platform to explore and harness this potential for a brighter, more sustainable future," Saraf said.

Sharon Pickering, Vice-Chancellor and President of Monash University, and Alon Chen, President, Weizmann Institute of Science, are also likely to attend the event.

Japanese industry stalwarts like Naotaka Nishiyama (Founder CEO, Talendy), Kinji Saito (GMO Suzuki), and Hiroshi Iwatsubo (CTO, Murata Manufacturing) will share insights on the latest technological advancements and their real-world applications, the release said.

Five chancellors of leading US universities and Chairman of Imperial College, London will also address the conference, it said. PTI ACB

