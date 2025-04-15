Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Tohoku University, Japan, to advance academic and research excellence, foster industry-academia co-creation, and promote a wide range of collaborative initiatives.

The two institutions also signed an agreement to establish a dual doctoral degree programme, marking a transformative step in bilateral research collaboration, which will be a significant milestone towards strengthening Indo-Japanese academic ties, the IIT Bombay said in a statement.

It said the partnership aims to drive ground-breaking research, facilitate student and faculty exchange, and encourage innovation in key areas of mutual interest, including sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, materials science, and disaster resilience, among other areas.

