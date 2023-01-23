New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub will train class 9 and 10 students from more than 100 schools in the national capital in robotics during bootcamps, officials said on Monday.

IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), the technology innovation hub of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here will conduct the bootcamps which will be supported by its incubated startups -- Rancho Labs and The Innovation Story.

"So far, over 800 students have benefited from 26 such bootcamps conducted during the last couple of weeks. The focus of these bootcamps is to encourage young minds to apply their skills and develop robots in teams. The bootcamps will train students not only on the basics of robotics but also how to use robotics in everyday life," said SK Saha, Project Director at IHFC.

"It's incredible to see the overwhelming response from Delhi schools to the bootcamps, as well as the interest generated among students for the league.

"These young minds are our future, and we need to direct their brilliance in the right direction of ideation, conceptualisation, and creation of robots and their future possibilities at this age," Saha added.

The Delhi Robotics League (DRL), 2023 is open to all Delhi Schools and schools across all boards in Delhi are eligible to participate. The registration deadline is January 26.

