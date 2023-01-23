Amaravati, January 23 : The Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police was hacked on Monday, and hackers posted an obscene photograph on it. Cyber crime police have registered a case and took up investigation. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Hates Alcohol but Likes Red Wine In A Fine Glass, Here's the Reason.

Deputy Inspector General P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked on Monday by some unknown persons, who posted an objectonable photograph on it.

The matter came to light after some people posted photos and videos of the hacked page on various social media platforms. Some social media users even started liking the photo posted on hacked account. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Rolls Out New Shortcuts for Group Admins on iOS.

The technical wing of the police department took note of this and removed the photo from the page. The cyber crime police registered a case and began an investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).