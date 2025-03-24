Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur's Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) achieved a breakthrough in emergency medical care with the development of a haemostatic sponge made from seagrass and cellulose.

Designed to stop bleeding within one minute of application, this innovation has the potential to transform emergency care in critical situations such as road accidents and traumatic injuries.

The sponge is crafted using red seagrass, abundantly found along India's coastlines, and has undergone rigorous testing, confirming its rapid clotting capability.

With three patents under its name, one with DRDO and two with IIT Kanpur as the sole inventor, the sponge's efficiency and accessibility position it as an indispensable tool for emergency responders.

Professor Vivek Verma of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur, explained, "This haemostatic sponge is the result of combining India's natural resources with cutting-edge materials science. By using seagrass-derived agar and cellulose, we've developed a biodegradable, cost-effective solution that can save lives while supporting sustainable healthcare practices. It represents a significant step forward in improving emergency care, especially in areas where access to medical facilities is limited."

Inspired by the moisture-absorbing properties of traditional sponges, this innovation accelerates clotting by absorbing moisture from the injury site, reducing clotting time from eight minutes to one. Lightweight and easy to store, it is ideal for first-aid kits in emergencies like road accidents, military operations, or situations with limited immediate medical attention.

This innovation highlights IIT Kanpur's commitment to creating affordable, locally sourced healthcare solutions that address India's unique challenges. Human trials are slated to begin soon, with hopes to bring this pioneering product to market soon.

With the potential to significantly impact emergency healthcare, this innovative product is set to improve survival rates in critical situations and make life-saving solutions more accessible nationwide. (ANI)

