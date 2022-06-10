Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur on Friday said it improved its ranking by 10 places to be at 270 in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

The 'citations per faculty' score of IIT-Kharagpur also saw a rise, making it figure among the top 19 per cent in the QS World University Rankings.

"Though I am not very happy with the present ranking of our institute, we are determined to realise our vision to be among the top 10 universities in the world," IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari said.

"We intend to implement a diverse academic structure following the mandate of a multi-modal curriculum as envisaged in NEP 2020. The institute will continue to facilitate multi-faceted transitions in academy-industry-policy acknowledging social responsibility and ensuring greater synergy," he added.

The QS World University Rankings 2023 features over 1,400 universities from around the world. Among them, are 41 Indian universities.

