Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Professor Mahesh Panchagnula of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras launched a first-of-its-kind podcast series focussing on career options for students in science and technology, the institute said on Thursday.

A new episode will be aired every week. Titled ‘Prof Mahesh Podcast. Future. Simplyfied,' the initiative aimed at informing students and parents of the exciting prospects in various disciplines and also to simplify career choices in science, engineering, and technology fields.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Tried to Hit Indian Military Targets Last Night, Were Neutralised': Women Officers Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh Tell the Nation.

The Podcast would be available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms. "It reflects IIT Madras' mission to create impactful educational tools beyond the classroom. By providing credible, up-to-date guidance, the podcast promises to become an essential resource for students, parents, and educators navigating decision-making in the modern STEM landscape," a release here said.

Speaking to reporters here, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, "We want to create pathways for bright students to be able to go into any discipline and make a difference to society by following their passion."

Also Read | India Bans Pakistan-Origin Content on OTT Platforms, Streaming Services After Operation Sindoor.

Mahesh Panchagnula, who is also the Head of the Center of Excellence on Sports Science and Analytics, IIT Madras, said, "I want to take the stress out of career decision-making and help students, parents, and well-wishers make informed, confident choices."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)