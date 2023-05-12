Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a case concerning irregularities in scam-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) case, has requested for another date to appear before the agency.

Citing his 'busy schedule', Jayanat sought 10 days' time from the federal agency to appear before the agency.

On Thursday, the ED summoned Jayant to appear before the agency on Friday morning to record his statement in a case.

The ED is probing the NCP Maharashtra chief's alleged involvement in dubious loans extended to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). (ANI)

