Noida (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has sealed a four-storey building pegged worth Rs 20 crore as it was built on an illegally occupied land.

The action came during an anti-encroachment drive being carried out on the instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the authority said in a statement.

Also Read | Centre Allows PSUs to First Clear Imports And Pay Duty Later Within 14 Days.

"The under-construction building is spread in an area of 1,500 sq metres and located in Mamura area of the city. The land on which the building is made belongs to the Noida Authority but was illegally occupied by Satyapal, Jagpal, Kranpal, Nempal and Ompal (all four brothers), and Ombir, Sukhbir, Jaypal and Dharmbir (all four brothers)," it stated.

"The sealed property is pegged worth Rs 20 crore in the market," it added.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

The Noida Authority also warned people against illegal Occupation Of Government Land. It also said that construction of buildings in Noida without its approval is not allowed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)