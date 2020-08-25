New Delhi, August 25: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) will be held in September as per the schedule, said the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. According to the revised schedule, NEET will be held on September 13, and the JEE from September 1 to 6. In a statement, the NTA said exam centres for NEET and JEE have been increased and it has written to state governments seeking their help to ensure students reach on time. NEET, JEE 2020 Guidelines: From Wearing Face Mask to Carrying Water Bottle, List of Fresh Instructions For Students Issued by NTA.

According to the NTA, the number of examination centres has been increased from 570 to 660 in case of JEE (Mains) and from 2546 to 3843 for NEET. "Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," read the statement by the NTA. The exam regulator listed a slew of preventive measures it has taken to ensure social distancing during the exams. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

"The NTA has written to state governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time. NTA assures all candidates a safe environment for tests and solicits cooperation from the candidates and their parents in following the standard operating procedures," the regulator said. Earlier today, the NTA issued a set of guidelines for students.

Among the instructions issued ahead of the NEET and JEE 2020, students must wear face masks and hand gloves during the exams. Here it may be noted that students will have to remove the mask worn by him or her from home, and "use the mask provided at centre only". Also, they have been asked to carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitizer to the exam centre. The entry and exit of students will be in an orderly manner.

The NTA has sought a self-declaration that candidates "do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms or suffer from COVID-19 or have not been in touch with anybody who tested positive recently". The NTA has made provision to accommodate the symptomatic candidates as well. A large section of students, parents and leaders have been demanding postponement of NEET and JEE amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

