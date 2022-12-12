New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) "Directly or indirectly, I am the most important person for all of you," Union minister Nitin Gadkari told the auto industry body SIAM on Monday and added that roads developed by his ministry would benefit the industry the most.

Participating in an event organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari said his ministry is building 27 greenfield express highways and he has received 260 projects of ropeways and funicular railway system projects.

"Directly or indirectly, I am the most important person for all of you because I am going to develop this road sector and the only people who are going to benefit is the automobile sector.

"Because it is going to increase demand," Gadkari, who has earned a name for executing massive infrastructure projects, including expressways across the country, said in a lighter vein.

The road transport and highways minister said his ministry is making roads from Delhi to Mumbai, Delhi to Dehradun, Delhi to Haridwar, Delhi to Katra, Delhi to Chandigarh, and Chennai to Bengaluru, among others.

