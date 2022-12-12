Bengaluru, December 12: A 73-year-old elderly man was beaten to death for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Bengaluru on Monday. The deceased elder has been identified as Kuppanna, a resident of Babusapalya in Tamil Nadu. Kuppanna was a mason and stayed close to the residence of the minor girl.

The deceased man had spoken to the girl who had come to fetch the dry clothes hanging outside her house. He had lured her to consume some kind of sedative and when she turned semi-conscious, he had taken her to his house. Lonavala Shocker: Trekker Dies After Falling From Tail Baila Cliff, Body Recovered.

The parents of the girl got panicked after their daughter did not come back home, and started searching for her. Later, they found her in naked state in the house of deceased Kuppanna. The girl explained to her parents what has she gone through.

The family members of the girl then assaulted the 73-year-old accused. They later approached the police in this connection. When the police shifted Kuppanna to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. UP Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Killed by Neighbour Over Enmity With Child's Father in Pratapgarh, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

DCP East Division, Bhima Shankar Guled, stated that they have lodged two cases regaring the matter. In connection with the murder case, the police have arrested three persons. The police have also registered a POCSO case and are investigating the matter.

