Itanagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday exhorted people of the state to imbibe the spirit of 'nation-first' and be a part of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Participating in the Oriah Festival of the Wancho community here, he said that development and modernisation are essential for growth and at the same time customs and traditions must be maintained.

Appreciating the community for showcasing its vibrant cultural heritage, Parnaik said that indigenous festivals like Oriah enable the passing of traditions and cultural essence through music, dance and ceremonies from generation to generation.

Celebration of indigenous festivals serves as a powerful medium for the preservation, promotion and revitalization of cultural heritage and contributes to the diversities of the state, he said.

Parnaik said that the elders of the tribe have the onus of ensuring that the youth are free of tobacco and drugs, shun domestic violence and free the society of social evils.

