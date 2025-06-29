Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy rain in parts of Jharkhand, including state capital Ranchi, till July 1, an official said.

Ranchi has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday morning, and its intensity is likely to increase as the day progresses, the IMD official added.

The 'orange' alert (be prepared) for heavy rainfall was issued for Khunti, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts on Sunday, according to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

"The rainfall will be caused by the formation of a low-pressure area in the northern Bay of Bengal and its subsequent slow movement in a west-northwest direction towards Jharkhand. Additionally, a trough over Jharkhand will also contribute to this heavy rainfall," Abhishek Anand, deputy director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

On June 30, an 'orange alert' has been issued for Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum, and it has been issued for Gumla, Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar and Lohardaga on July 1.

Jharkhand has recorded 80 per cent surplus rainfall from June 1 to June 28.

The state received 306.5 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 170.3 mm between June 1 and June 28.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 207 per cent, followed by Latehar at 193 per cent.

However, Godda and Deoghar are still facing rainfall deficit of 26 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

