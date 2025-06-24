Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre of Shimla has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Himachal Pradesh for June 25, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioning residents and tourists to remain watchful.

Meanwhile, several districts of Himachal Pradesh recorded intermittent showers on Tuesday, bringing a drop in temperature.

With this rainfall, the weather has become pleasant and has left tourists delighted. On Tuesday afternoon, Shimla witnessed a heavy spell of rain. While the downpour disrupted local routines to some extent, it significantly enhanced the weather, drawing enthusiastic reactions from visiting tourists.

Tourists from neighbouring states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi, who had escaped sweltering temperatures back home, expressed joy at the cooler climate and picturesque mist-covered landscapes.

Vikramjeet Kaur, a tourist from Punjab who is visiting Shimla, felt happy.

"It feels really good here, although the rain did interrupt our sightseeing a little. It's our first time in Shimla and it started raining right away. The weather has become really beautiful. There are some challenges with photography because of the mist, but overall it's an enjoyable and romantic experience," Kaur said.

Jasbir Singh, another tourist from Punjab, said the rain was a welcome change from the heat back home.

"It had become too hot in Punjab, so we decided to come to Shimla. The weather here is lovely. It's raining and there's a dense mist. We had planned to do some photography after our ride, but the fog has dampened the ladies' excitement a bit. Still, we're enjoying the atmosphere, it's a different kind of weather. It feels great to be away from home in such a refreshing environment," Jasbir said.

Local resident Rattan Lal Gautam expressed optimism over the rainfall following the arrival of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh. He said, "We expect good rainfall now that the monsoon has entered Himachal. For farmers, this rain is very welcome, and I pray to God that this year is not a repeat of 2023, which brought heavy losses. Good rain will benefit agriculture greatly."

A tourist from delhi, Manish said, "The weather has improved a lot. It's very hot in Delhi, so we came here for an outing, and we're enjoying it. Yesterday we were in Kufri, and today it's nice here too. The atmosphere is very pleasant. Even in the rain, we're enjoying ourselves. It's a beautiful time when we came during winter, it was also lovely."

With Shimla witnessing an influx of tourists escaping the intense summer heat of the plains, local businesses have reported increased footfall despite occasional disruptions due to rain and fog.

Authorities have advised caution due to slippery roads and foggy conditions, but expect the cool weather to continue drawing visitors seeking a break from the plains' scorching summer. (ANI)

