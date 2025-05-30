New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Northeastern states until May 31 as the depression over Bangladesh is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

The IMD also said that rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely over northwest India for the next 4-5 days due to the western disturbance.

It also predicted that heavy rainfall would likely continue over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, with isolated extremely heavy falls over Kerala on May 30 and reduced thereafter.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall will likely continue during the next 7 days. It also said that heavy rainfall was likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 30 to June 1.

Heavy rains were also predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next seven days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 30 and June 1, and Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh on May 30.

Additionally, isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall (>30cm) is likely over Meghalaya on May 30.

In South Peninsular India, fairly widespread to widespread light, moderate rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, from May 30 to June 1.

Additionally, the weather department predicted isolated to scattered light, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on May 30- 31.

The weather department said that heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka on May 30, Coastal Karnataka from May 30 to June 2, and Kerala and Mahe from May 31 to June 1. It also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Coastal Karnataka on May 30.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 30," it added.

In Northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi; isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, during May 30 to June 3.

Thunderstorm wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on May 30, Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and June 1.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 30-31, Himachal Pradesh on May 31 and June 1, and Uttarakhand from May 30 to June 1.

Dust storms are also very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on May 30 and June 2-5.

In West India, scattered to fairly widespread light, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Marathawada on May 30. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Konkan and Goa from May 30 to June 2.

In East and Central India, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar from May 30 to June 1.

Thunderstorms and wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on May 30 and Vidarbha on June 2-3.

The IMD earlier said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025.

In the forecast for June, the state-owned weather office said the average rainfall for the country is most likely to be above normal (>108 per cent of the Long Period Average).

IMD will issue the forecast for the July rainfall in the last week of June.

Above-normal rainfall benefits agriculture and water resources but also poses risks such as flooding, disruptions to transportation, public health concerns, and harm to ecosystems.

Southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1.

Monsoons are a key indicator that helps analysts gauge the economic outlook of the country's manufacturing and agricultural sectors. (ANI)

