India News | IMD Warns of Low-pressure Area in Parts of Arabian Sea, Advises Against Deep-sea Fishing in Kerala

Kerala [India], May 26 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned about a likely development of a low-pressure area over the south-east and east-central parts of Arabian Sea, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office tweeted on Tuesday.

A following tweet recommended fishermen to avoid deep-sea fishing activity over these regions from May 31 to June 4, 2020.

"Met dept has informed the likely development of a low-pressure area over the South East and adjoining east-central Arabian sea. Fishing workers are advised to avoid deep-sea fishing activity over these regions from 31st May to 4th June 2020. We are closely monitoring the situation," CMO Kerala's tweet read.

IMD is said to be monitoring the situation closely. (ANI)

