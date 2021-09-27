New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a forum comprising 40 farmer unions, called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday against the Centre's three agriculture laws. Here is its impact across the country:

* About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bandh in the country, officials said.

* In Delhi, markets remained open and business activities were largely unaffected, though massive traffic snarls were witnessed in border areas due to road blockades by protesters and security checks by police.

* Security was beefed up along the borders of Ghaziabad and Noida with Delhi while traffic movement on some key routes was hit in the morning due to the Bandh.

* The Bandh hit normal life in Punjab and Haryana as protesters blocked highways and squatted on railway tracks at many places in the two northern states.

* Demonstrations and rallies were held across Jammu district in support of the Bharat Bandh.

* The effect of the Bandh was visible in many districts of Rajasthan, including agriculture-dominated Ganganagar and Hanumangarh where the major mandis and markets remained closed, and farmers took out rallies on major roads and held meetings.

* The Bandh failed to evoke any response in Arunachal Pradesh as all services, including public transport, banks and commercial establishments, were operating normally in the frontier state.

* Assam remained unaffected as public transport operated as usual, markets were open and offices registered usual attendance. Opposition Congress, which supported the bandh, did not organise any protest in the state.

* Vehicular movement was disrupted in several parts of Jharkhand as supporters of the Bharat Bandh blocked roads and highways, and shops were shut in state capital Ranchi, while government offices and banks functioned as usual.

* Highways, roads and railway tracks were blocked in several places across Bihar as the Bandh evoked a mixed response in the state.

* Left activists blocked roads and railway tracks across West Bengal in support of the Bandh, but normal life remained largely unaffected in the state where markets and shops were opened as usual and public transport operated almost normally.

* In Odisha, markets were shut and public transport stayed off roads as the Bandh hit normal life, with supporters of the shutdown, including members of Congress and Left parties, picketing at important junctions across the state amid rains.

* The Bandh evoked a mixed response in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh as most of the shops and establishments remained open in major cities of the state.

* The Bandh call had no major impact in Madhya Pradesh as day-to-day and commercial activities went on as usual in the state.

* Gujarat largely remained peaceful, though there were reports of highways being blocked briefly which affected traffic movement, officials said.

* Commercial establishments and local transport were operating as usual and normal life remained unaffected across Maharashtra even as various non-BJP parties held demonstrations and bike rallies in parts of the state in support of the Bharat Bandh.

* In the coastal state of Goa, all services, including public transport, banks, trains and commercial establishments, operated normally as the Bandh failed to evoke any response.

* Puducherry witnessed a mixed response to the day-long bandh as only government-run buses operated on roads with fewer number of passengers and attendance of students in government schools was less than usual.

* Ruling LDF and opposition UDF supported-hartal disrupted daily life in Kerala due to closure of shops and non-operation of public transportation, but it was generally peaceful as private means of travel was unaffected, with one solitary incident of violence being reported from Kozhikode district.

* In solidarity with the nationwide strike demanding repeal of the Centre's farm laws, farmer bodies, trade unions, including those backed by the ruling DMK and Left parties staged protests across Tamil Nadu.

* Activists of political parties, including the Congress, Left parties and TDP held protests at various places in Telangana in support of the Bandh.

* The 'Bharat Bandh' did not have any major impact on normal life in Karnataka in the initial few hours, with all business and establishments functioning normally and transport services available.

* The Bandh evoked a lukewarm response in Andhra Pradesh despite the YSR Congress government lending support to it. Only at a few places like Tirupati, Anantapuramu and Kadapa did the opposition parties stage protests against the farm laws.

