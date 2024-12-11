New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Importers of certain IT hardware products including laptops and tablets will have to seek fresh authorisation for next year and the window of applications for the same will be opened from December 13.

According to a public notice of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), any authorisation issued for the imports of these restricted goods under import management system (IMS) will be valid till December 31, 2025.

Importers are permitted to submit multiple applications.

The DGFT has notified the IMS "for import of restricted IT hardware for the calendar year 2025".

Earlier in September, the government had extended the existing approval system for import of certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, for three months till December 31.

These imports stood at USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24 against the authorisation of about USD 9.5 billion. Most of these imports were coming from China.

On August 3, 2023, the government first imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

After the industry flagged concerns over the curbs, the government in October last year rolled out an import management/ authorisation for imports of these products.

The system is aimed at monitoring inbound shipments of these items into the country without hurting market supply.

On November 1, 2023, the government cleared over 100 applications, including those of Apple, Dell and Lenovo, which sought permission for imports of these IT hardware products worth nearly USD 10 billion, on the first day of implementation of the new system.

The new licence regime is applicable to laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), microcomputers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines to ensure India's trusted supply chain.

The country has imported personal computers, including laptops, worth USD 5.33 billion in 2022-23 compared to USD 7.37 billion in 2021-22.

Think tank GTRI had said that India's repeated delay in implementing laptop import restrictions, likely influenced by US concerns, needs to end.

According to the GTRI, China controls 81 per cent of the global PC and laptop market, and any disruption there could have global repercussions.

