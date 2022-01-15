Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) At least 250 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals across Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last fortnight, an official said on Saturday.

He said with such a large number of members from the medical fraternity getting infected with the virus, the valley was finding the situation challenging.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Questions Election Commission After It Changes Law for Registration of New Party.

“Over 250 doctors and paramedics of Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 in last 15 days,” professor and head of department, community medicine, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said.

Giving out details, Khan said these doctors and paramedics work at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital and Super-Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, here.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda for Making Him Candidate From Gorakhpur.

Several hospitals in the valley, including the SMHS and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, have either shut down services at the outpatient department or put on hold non-essential elective surgeries in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)