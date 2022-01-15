New Delhi, January 15: Ahead of Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that in order to put a dent in the vote-share of the party, the Election Commission has allowed reduction in the 'Public Notice Period' for registering a political party from 30 days to 7 days.

"AAP had recently exposed how the Election Commission was preparing to amend its rules to facilitate the formation of a special party. Despite the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, this political party is forcefully being registered during the middle of the polls. We cautioned everyone that they are going a step ahead to change their defined set of laws that say that a party must give a thirty-day notice period prior to the registration," AAP Punjab Co-Incharge and MLA Raghav Chadha said in a virtual conference. Assembly Elections 2022: EC Changing Rules to Register New Party at BJP's Behest, Claims AAP; Poll Panel Terms Charge Factually Incorrect.

A circular issued by the Election Commission on January 14 confirms all the cautions raised by AAP. The circular in clear words states that it has made a special exception to get a particular group registered as a Political Party by reducing the 'Public Notice Period' from 30 days to 7 days. The reason cited behind this blunder is the pandemic. The EC argues that the group's facing problems in the registration process because of Corona. Thus it is doing this special favour for them, he further said.

The AAP MLA has asked EC: "Which is this party or the group of political leaders - for whom you are extending such special treatment, that you are amending long-standing laws, giving concessions and facilitating the registration for?"

On February 14, Punjab will vote to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly. AAP -- a major opposition party in the state, which also sweeped 14 out of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December is quite hopeful of achieving a big feat.

