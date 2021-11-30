Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) Attacking the rival political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that in 70 years, the state had only two zoological gardens, while in the last five years, a zoological garden has been set up in Gorakhpur.

Lauding the efforts of the forest department, he said 100 crore saplings were planted in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh.

In 70 years from 1947 to 2017, only two zoological gardens could be set up in Uttar Pradesh, while in the past five years, a zoological garden has been established in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Nawab Wajid Zoological Garden here, Adityanath said the COVID-19 pandemic was a period of problem for the humanity, and also for the animals.

Some lions of the Lion Safari in Etawah also tested positive for COVID-19, which became a reason for concern, he said, and added that owing to proper treatment, the wild animals became healthy.

"In this way, the state government saved the human beings as well as the animals from the pandemic," he said.

The chief minister also said the state has immense scope for eco-tourism.

He unveiled the centenary pillar, postal stamp and centenary souvenir on this occasion, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

The souvenir showcases the achievements of the zoological garden in a period of 100 years.

He termed the postal stamp and centenary souvenir not only as "worth collecting" but also "inspiring for all of us".

Six tigers were named on this occasion based on the suggestions of the children.

"If the basic nature of any human being is to be ascertained, then his behaviour towards animals is his basic nature. If he is violent towards animals and birds, then he will be violent towards humanity as well. If he is sensitive towards the animals and birds, then he will have the capacity to be sensitive with humanity," Adityanath noted.

The chief minister termed the 100 years of the zoological garden as a "splendid innings", and said a detailed workplan should be made for its progress.

