Paranjape Schemes and Tarangan Foundation come together to strengthen care and assessment services at Swaniketan, India's first purpose-built community for the differently-abled.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: In a continued effort to build inclusive and future-ready living ecosystems, Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited, Maharashtra's leading real estate developer has announced a collaboration with Tarangan Foundation. This strategic partnership for Swaniketan, India's first exclusive residential community designed specifically for differently-abled individuals and their families will ensure structured assessment process and long-term care.

Developed under the Paranjape Special Projects Division (PSPD), Swaniketan has been conceptualised as a long-term home where families can live with dignity, security, and community support. The project integrates thoughtfully designed family units and assisted hostel facilities, along with structured common infrastructure, including a Vocational Centre, Therapy Spaces, a Day Care Centre, recreational amenities, and dedicated caregiver support on each floor.

As part of this initiative, Tarangan Foundation will anchor the structured screening and assessment process for families seeking to be part of the community. The screening framework includes detailed health and psychosocial assessments, family consultations, financial preparedness evaluation, and legal planning measures to ensure long-term continuity of care through private trusts and structured succession planning.

Amit Paranjape, Director - Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited, said: "Swaniketan is envisioned not just as a residential community, but as a secure, lifelong ecosystem for differently-abled individuals and their families. A robust assessment and screening process including understanding each individual's care needs, support requirements, and long-term financial preparedness is essential to ensure that residents can be supported sustainably over time. Our collaboration with Tarangan Foundation brings specialised expertise in evaluation and care planning, helping ensure that every family entering Swaniketan is aligned with its purpose and equipped for lifelong support, dignity, and continuity of care."

Beena Modak - Director of Tarangan Foundation added: For many parents of individuals with developmental needs, the most pressing concern is 'what after us.' Swaniketan, pioneered by Paranjape Schemes, is giving families a path forward by creating a purpose-built, secure community designed for lifelong support. Our partnership allows us to work closely with families through structured assessments, guidance, and care planning, ensuring residents are prepared not just for today, but for a stable and dignified future. Together, we are helping build an ecosystem that brings reassurance, continuity, and renewed hope to families.

This collaboration marks a critical step in strengthening Swaniketan's care-led ecosystem by integrating rigorous assessment, professional support, and long-term continuity planning within a purpose-built residential environment. It reinforces Swaniketan's vision of creating not just housing, but a secure and sustainable future for differently-abled individuals and their families. Reflecting the strong and deeply felt need for such a model, over 200 families have already undergone structured screening, with more than 75 families shortlisted in the first phase ahead of launch--underscoring Swaniketan's emergence as a pioneering and much-needed solution for inclusive, lifelong community living in India.

About Paranjape Schemes Construction Private LimitedParanjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. (PSCL), established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers with over 35 years of legacy. The company has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq. ft. of development and serving more than 75,000 residents. Over the decades, PSCL has built a strong reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and enduring customer relationships.

PSCL is widely recognised for pioneering large-scale integrated townships such as Blue Ridge and Forest Trails master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate housing, social infrastructure, open spaces, recreational amenities, retail, and community facilities. These developments are designed as self-sustained ecosystems that foster connectivity, convenience, and community living.

Beyond mainstream residential and commercial real estate, the company has led the way in purpose-driven living formats, including Athashri (senior living communities), Aastha (assisted living), and Swaniketan India's first residential ecosystem designed for differently-abled individuals and their families. Through these initiatives, PSCL reinforces its philosophy of "Building for All," with a continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready communities under the leadership of Shashank Paranjape and the second generation of the organisation.

About Tarangan Foundation

Tarangan Foundation is a Pune-based Section 8 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs and their families through structured, dignified, and sustainable support systems. The foundation focuses on inclusion, long-term care planning, and community participation, combining professional expertise with active family involvement.

Associated with Project Swaniketan at Forest Trails near Pune, Tarangan supports inclusive housing, group homes, respite, and long-term care, along with integrated services such as therapy, vocational training, education, healthcare, and counselling. Founded in June 2023, the organization is led by professionals and parents with direct experience in special needs care, ensuring a deeply empathetic and practical approach.

Tarangan foundation has been set up by Forum for Autism and Saad, Pune.

