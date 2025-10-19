Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], October 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and Indian Army, recovered weapons and war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur, a release said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a weapons cache, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the general area of Phubala, Bishnupur District, Manipur, on October 13, it added.

The operation was initiated in the early hours with columns tactically moving to the general area. During the conduct of the operation, the team successfully recovered weapons, ammunition and other War Like Stores, the release stated.

"The recovered items include one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with magazine (Registered No. 18531137, confirmed as looted), one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, one Chinese Hand Grenade, Five rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, Five Ballistite cartridges, Six 12 Bore cartridges, Three .303 rounds chargers, One Tube launching cylinder, one Baofeng Hand Held set, Three Bullet Proof (BP) helmets, Four BP plates, One rubber tube," a release said.

The recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores have been handed over to Moirang Police Station for further investigation.

Earlier, Assam Rifles recovered war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Vaphai, Champhai District and apprehended two individuals. A release said that based on specific intelligence regarding the transhipment of a large quantity of war-like stores, Assam Rifles launched an operation on October 17 in Vaphai, Champhai District.

During early hours on October 18, the team tried to stop a Camper vehicle and on being challenged to stop the individuals attempted to flee but were apprehended after a pursuit.A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5800 pieces of gelinite rods, 10,500 meters of cordtex and 6000 pieces of detonators.

The individuals transporting the explosives were identified as Lalrinsanga and Vanlalliana.The recovered war-like stores, along with the apprehended individuals, were handed over to Dungtlang police station for further investigation. (ANI)

