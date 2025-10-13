Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 13 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets and detained one individual from the bordering area of Boxanagar under Sepahijala District in Tripura on Sunday night, a press release said.

The joint operation, conducted by BSF troops along with NCB Agartala on the intervening night of October 12th and 13th, led to the recovery of 16 packets wrapped in brown tape, suspected to contain Yaba tablets. The packets were found buried inside the kitchen area.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, Sparks Speculation About Political Comeback Amid Wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Upcoming Assembly Election Plans.

Upon opening, the packets were found to contain approximately 16 kilograms of Yaba tablets (around 1,60,000 tablets) with an estimated market value of Rs16 crores, the press release stated.

Based on specific information regarding the stocking of Yaba tablets at the residence of Lipiyara Khatun (33), the wife of Amal Hussain, a resident of Madhya Boxanagar, Police Station Kalamchoura, District Sepahijala, a special joint operation was planned by the BSF, the press release said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: First 7 Hostages Handed Over to Red Cross in Gaza, Says Israeli Military (Watch Videos).

During the operation, the house owner, Lipiyara Khatun, was detained for further questioning and legal action. The seized narcotics, along with the detained individual, were handed over to NCB Agartala for further legal proceedings.

This successful joint operation once again underscores BSF's firm commitment to curbing cross-border smuggling and drug trafficking in the state of Tripura in coordination with sister agencies.

Earlier, Assam Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of cigarettes worth Rs eight crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on a reliable intelligence, Cachar Police on October 11 conducted a riverine operation against the transportation of narcotic substances along the Assam-Manipur border under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)