Kapurthala Feb 6 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh here, according to sources.

Raids were also conducted at his other premises in Chandigarh, they said.

Teams of the Income Tax Department began their raid operation Thursday morning. ITBP jawans were deputed outside his residence, the sources said.

During the raid operation, no one was allowed to leave the premises.

Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat. He had remained minister in the previous Congress government.

His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

