Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) At least 67 personnel of the Maharashtra police were awarded medals for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, an official said on Saturday.

As per a list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 25 police personnel from Maharashtra received the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), the official said.

Former Additional Superintendent of Police of Gadchiroli Hari Balaji N and assistant police inspector Rajendra Tiwari have received the gallantry medal for the second time, he said, adding that Balaji is now the SP of Amaravati.

Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) Ashutosh Dumbre and IPS officer Supriya-Patil Yadav, who is on Central deputation, were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 39 police personnel received Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the official said.

Apart from this, SRPF Commandant Madhukar Satpute, DCP MT department Shekhar Kurhade, ACP Surendra Deshmukh, Jyotsna Rasam are among the awardees, he added.

