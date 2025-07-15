Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday visited IIT Bombay and praised India's early achievement of a key clean energy target, stating that the country had met its 50 per cent renewable energy capacity goal well ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Speaking to mediapersons after the visit, Joshi said, "We have achieved 50 per cent of total installed energy capacity, 50 per cent by renewable energy. It has happened only yesterday that we were supposed to achieve it by 2030."

Also Read | Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says 'Video Digitally Altered'.

Joshi highlighted India's global leadership in renewable energy, attributing the achievement to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Renewable Energy, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is also leading the world," he said.

Also Read | India Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack at SCO Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for 'Uncompromising Position' on Combatting Terrorism.

The minister also appreciated the role of IIT Bombay in energy research and innovation. He stated that the government was investing heavily in research to address key challenges in the energy sector.

"The Indian government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is giving a lot of money for research. How to increase productivity along with grid stability, this is PM Modi's concern and he is working for it, we are working for it," Joshi added.

Furthermore, explaining the reason behind his visit, the minister said, "That is why I came to IIT Bombay. It has done a very good job. I congratulate the entire team. I'm happy that funds have been well utilised for the research and development."

Recalling the Prime Minister's earlier promise, he said, "In the non-conventional, the Prime Minister had promised the country that we will achieve 50 per cent by 2030, which has been achieved. Now we are marching well ahead of the time."

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, attended the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 as Chief Guest and delivered the Keynote Address. The event, hosted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), took place today in Mumbai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)