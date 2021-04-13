New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"These include 90,33,621 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 FLWs (1stdose), 49,19,212 FLWs (2nddose), 4,17,12,654 1st dose beneficiaries and 22,53,077 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,42,18,175 (1st dose) and 7,59,654 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the Ministry said.

Eight states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, it added.

As on day-87 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive (April 12, 2021), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for the first dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day," it said.

India's daily new cases continue to rise as 1,61,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases and they account for 80.80 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

The ministry said that the sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases which includes Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698, comprising 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 per cent of India's total active cases out of which Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

With 97,168 new recoveries in last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 today. The national recovery rate is 89.51 per cent.

As per health ministry data, 879 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and ten states account for 88.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258) followed by Chhattisgarh with 132 daily deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Assam, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)