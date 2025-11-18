New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India's aviation and air cargo sectors showcased their rapid ascent and global ambitions at the 11th PHDCCI Global Aviation & Air Cargo Conclave held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

Under the theme "Gateway to the Skies: Elevating India's Aviation, Air Cargo & MRO Ecosystem for Global Leadership," the day-long event brought together Union ministers, diplomats, international technology providers, and industry captains to chart a roadmap for India to emerge as a dominant player in global aviation.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu outlined a series of flagship initiatives propelling the sector forward, including the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, the National Logistics Policy 2022, and the I-CLASS cargo enhancement programme targeting 79 airports by 2030. The minister also highlighted the "One Airport One Product" scheme designed to boost regional exports, especially perishables and high-value goods.

"India's air cargo volumes have grown 47 per cent in the last decade, placing us sixth globally. We are targeting 10 million metric tonnes by 2030 and 21 million by 2047," Minister Naidu said, pointing to surging e-commerce, pharmaceutical exports, and drone-enabled last-mile delivery as key growth drivers.

The minister noted that progressive reforms, including 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route, a uniform 5 per cent GST on aircraft parts, and the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, are positioning India as the preferred Asia Pacific hub for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, aircraft leasing, and aviation finance.

Sven Klawunder, Ambassador of GATE (German Airport Technology & Equipment) Alliance, described India as "the fastest-growing airport market in the world" and praised the deepening Indo-German collaboration. "At the German pavilion, we are not just displaying products but offering holistic solutions. India's embrace of biometrics, predictive maintenance, and digital transformation is truly inspiring," he said.

Sanyal Desai, CEO of Radecal Communications, the event's organiser, announced that the conclave will now become an annual fixture. "World-class venues like Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam are game-changers that put India firmly on the global exhibition map," Desai added.

Sanjiv Edward, Chair of the PHDCCI Civil Aviation Committee, declared that the country is "shifting from vision to velocity". He highlighted the rise of smart airports, the growth of aviation financing through GIFT City IFSC, and the sector's focus on sustainability and digitalisation.

Dr Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI, underlined the scale of India's transformation. In just ten years, India has become the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, with over 230 million passengers in 2024, double the figure from 2014. He called for accelerated development in aviation leasing, greater adoption of AI, IoT and 5G, and more substantial support for aviation-tech startups.

The conclave concluded with industry leaders expressing confidence that a sustained government-industry partnership will catapult India into the top tier of global aviation and air cargo ecosystems within the next decade. (ANI)

