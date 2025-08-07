New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The INDIA bloc parties continued their protest in Parliament on Thursday against the Election Commission's (EC) voter list revision drive in Bihar.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other Opposition MPs, joined the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states" outside Parliament.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also held a protest, holding placards with messages such as "Stop insulting Bengal."

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters. They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year's Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, according to a list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House.

The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill of 2025, which aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline.

The bill aims to "establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports."

"Ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes; and address matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business read. (ANI)

