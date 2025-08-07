Ahmedabad, August 7: A 40-year-old law professor on Monday, August 4, filed a complaint of rape and cheating against a man she was in a live-in relationship with for seven years, accusing him of hiding his marriage, taking INR 10 lakh from her, and later getting involved with another woman.

According to a Times of India report, the woman, who teaches at Ahmedabad University, approached Sector-7 police, alleging that Suresh Dhulabhai Rajat, a former security guard and now a fireman in Porbandar, deceived her into a relationship by concealing the fact that he was already married with two children. Gujarat: Man Remarries With Wife's Consent for Male Heir, Then Abandons Both Wives to Stay With Third Woman in Live-In Relationship; FIR Registered.

Professor Files Cheating and Rape Case Against Man After 7-Year Affair Over Concealed Marital Status

According to the complaint, the two met in 2018 when the woman moved to Gandhinagar from Dahod to prepare for competitive exams. Suresh, a fellow Dahod native working as a temple guard and local housing facilitator, helped her find a rented house. Their friendship soon turned into a live-in relationship, and they lived together at multiple addresses over the years.

Complainant Lived With His Wife in Same House

The professor claims she only learned about Suresh’s marriage later. When confronted, he reportedly assured her that he would divorce his wife, describing her as mentally unwell. Surprisingly, Suresh later brought his wife to Gandhinagar for medical treatment and moved both women into the same house. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

The professor says she not only cared for Suresh’s wife but also for her own mother, who was undergoing kidney treatment at the time. She further alleges that Suresh took INR 10 lakh from her, money intended for medical expenses and household needs.

Last year, after Suresh took a job with the fire brigade in Porbandar, his behaviour began to change. The professor eventually discovered that he was in a relationship with another woman. Soon after, he ended their seven-year relationship. The FIR includes charges of rape, based on alleged false promises of marriage, and cheating. Police have launched an investigation.

