New Delhi, August 7: A meeting between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) was reportedly held on August 6 to address concerns over reported layoffs. It was organised by the Karnataka Labour Department, and the session ended without a clear outcome. Another round of discussion is said to be scheduled for September 8, 2025. The talks were initiated after KITU raised a dispute, accusing the IT firm of pushing employees to resign, which prompted officials to step in and review the situation.

TCS is said to be planning a phased job cut that may affect nearly 2% of its global workforce during the FY26. The TCS layoffs could reportedly lead to around 12,200 job cuts, mostly among senior and mid-level employees. While no conclusion was reached in the initial round, a more detailed follow-up meeting is expected next month on September 8 to discuss the issue further. TCS Salary Hike News Update: After Announcing Layoffs, Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out Wage Hikes for 80% of Employees; Who Will Get a Raise?.

The meeting on Wednesday reportedly involved TCS being represented by its senior HR executives, including Boban Varghese Thomas, general manager- HR, and Mahesh GK, assistant manager. On behalf of the unions, KITU president VJK Nair, general secretary Suhas Adiga, and secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga are said to have attended the discussion with officials from Karnataka’s labour department.

KITU is said to have filed an industrial dispute case against TCS after allegations of forced resignations. Under the Industrial Disputes Act, any company with over 100 employees reportedly need prior approval from the government before proceeding with layoffs or retrenchments. As per a report of The Hindu, the union claimed it had received several complaints from employees who were allegedly being pressured to resign. Most of these complaints are said to have come from employees sitting on the bench. The trigger appears to be a new bench policy introduced by TCS, which, according to reports, limits an employee’s bench time to 35 days in a year. TCS Responds After Employee Seen Protesting and Sleeping on Footpath Outside Pune Office Over Alleged Salary Delay Went Viral.

TCS executives are said to have questioned the standing of KITU during a recent meeting. As per a report of The Economic Times, the TCS executives reportedly stated that “they don’t recognise the KITU” and asked whether the union had “any specific complaints from any employees being fired.” However, the report added that the union members did not submit any copies of complaints during the discussion and instead “cited media reports” to back their claims.

