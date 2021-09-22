New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India is committed to an eminently achievable clean energy-based economy, and added that the country will soon have a policy for flex-fuel engines.

The road transport and highways minister further said India is shifting its public transport fleet to green fuels like bio-CNG, ethanol, methanol, electricity and green hydrogen, which will also provide citizens some respite from surging petrol prices.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: 59-Year-Old Woman Beheaded To Take Revenge of 2012 Murder of Dalit Leader Pasupathi Pandian, Head Placed at His Home in Dindigul.

"India is committed to an eminently achievable clean energy-based economy, through an annual road-map for production, supply of ethanol till 2025-26, and systems for its countrywide marketing," he said while addressing a virtual event of industry body CII.

Gadkari said his ministry is in talks with automakers for flex-fuel engines and for using biodiesel and LNG in the construction equipment industry.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Will Fight Navjot Singh Sidhu's Elevation to Chief Ministership, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

"We will soon announce a policy for flex-fuel engines. This policy will encourage automobile manufacturers to produce such engines," he said.

The minister pointed out that India is one of the fastest-growing economies leading through sustainable and climate-neutral development.

While the government is focusing to create an investor-friendly ecosystem to promote domestic manufacturing, "parallelly we are also giving importance to infrastructure development," he said.

As expected, India is gaining good momentum in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, he noted.

"There is a good response for battery operated small electric vehicles like e-scooter, electric three-wheelers, e-rickshaws, e-carts, and e-bikes in the country," he said.

The minister added the road ministry is also planning to run a railway, metro, and long-run intercity buses on green hydrogen.

"Both battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle technologies are complementary to each other and are all set to overtake fossil-run automotive by 2050 in the country," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)