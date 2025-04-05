Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India is committed to protecting the interests of all nations in the Indian Ocean while maintaining their sovereignty.

Singh was in Karwar to attend the Naval Commanders' Conference and to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at the naval base under Project Seabird.

"Our Navy ensures that in the Indian Ocean Region, no nation can suppress another on the basis of its overwhelming economy or military power. India ensures that everyone's interests are protected without compromising anyone's sovereignty," he said.

Singh highlighted that India's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region serves not only its national interests but also enhances the security of friendly nations, ensuring safety for all.

"On this historic occasion, I feel both proud and happy to be present on the 10th anniversary of the SAGAR initiative. IOS SAGAR is now embarking on its journey to the Indian Ocean. This naval deployment is the result of collaborative efforts not only by India but also by all our friendly nations in the region," he said.

He said the Indian Ocean Region is important for India not only from a security perspective but also in terms of trade, economy, tourism, culture, and overall national interest.

"We are not only acknowledging the importance of the Indian Ocean Region but also working together in this direction. India has cooperated with every stakeholder in the region. It is our endeavour to make the Indian Ocean Region more peaceful and prosperous through our presence," Singh added.

He said India's presence in the region is not just about national security and interests but also reflects the principle of equal rights and responsibilities among all friendly nations in the Indian Ocean.

During a recent visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went beyond the SAGAR initiative and introduced the MAHASAGAR initiative.

MAHASAGAR stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This initiative aims to strengthen and expand the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision through greater collaboration.

This, Singh said, will ensure improved cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region.

"Now that India has transitioned from SAGAR to MAHASAGAR, what could be a more appropriate time than this for the sea voyage of IOS SAGAR?" the Union Defence Minister added. (ANI)

