Delhi: Woman Dies After Falling From Swing Ride at Amusement Park in Kapashera; FIR Registered for Negligence

New Delhi, April 05: A 24-year-old woman, Priyanka, tragically died after falling from a swing ride at an amusement park in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday evening. Priyanka, a resident of Chanakyapuri, was visiting the park with her friend Nikhil when the incident occurred around 6:15 pm. According to Nikhil’s statement, the duo boarded a roller coaster-style swing, and as the ride began, Priyanka fell off.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed by the hospital and began an investigation. Medical reports revealed multiple injuries, including a lacerated wound on her right leg, a puncture wound on her left leg, and abrasions on her right forearm and left knee, along with ENT bleeding.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The post-mortem was conducted, and Priyanka's body was handed over to her family.

Authorities are now probing possible lapses in safety measures at the amusement park. The incident has raised serious concerns about ride safety and park maintenance. Police said further investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the apparent negligence that led to the fatal accident.

