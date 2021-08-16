New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): In the wake of Kabul's capture by the Taliban, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said the Indian government is concerned about Sikhs and other Indian origin people stranded in Afghanistan and is working for them.

"Our Foreign Minister is worried about Sikhs and other people of Indian origin stranded in Afghanistan and working for them. Needful is being done. Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for it will make all the arrangements," said Puri.

Amid a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Mgmt committee and SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that the Sikh community in Afghanistan has taken refuge at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

"I am in constant touch with the Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and Sangat who told me that minorities have taken refuge in Gurdwara in Kabul. Taliban leaders met them and assured them of safety," said Sirsa earlier today.

The ministry of external affairs also issued a statement that said that the Centre will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Puri today embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a massive rally program planned by the BJP to introduce the new Central Ministers to the people.

The rally will cut across 22 states over the next few months. The 39 ministers inducted into the Cabinet last month will take part in the mega rally, which will cover around 20,000 kilometres through almost two dozen states.

Speaking about Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Puri said it is a program to reach the people of the country and aware them of the policies of the government.

"I have started it from the religious place to seek the blessing from the public," said the Minister who paid obeisance at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara in Delhi's Tilak Nagar before starting his Yatra. (ANI)

