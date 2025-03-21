New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India continues to engage with the US administration at various levels to deepen "strategic convergences" on all issues of mutual concern, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response in Lok Sabha on whether the government has assessed the impact of 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) policies on Indian trade, immigration and strategic interests.

Also Read | Dramatic Videos Show 18 BJP MLAs Suspended Amid Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly; House Marshals Remove Legislators.

The query also sought details of the diplomatic strategy of the government to "safeguard India's economic and geopolitical interests" in light of the recent initiative of US administration.

"The Government of India continues to engage with the US administration at various levels to deepen strategic convergences on all issues of mutual concern," Singh said.

Also Read | 'Remarkable Achievement': PM Narendra Modi Says It's a Proud Moment for India As Coal Production Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes in 2024-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington D.C. on February 12-13 for an official working visit at the invitation of the US President. The joint statement issued by the leaders launched the 'US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century' -- to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation, he said.

The leaders resolved to take an integrated approach to strengthen and deepen bilateral trade across the goods and services sector, and will work towards "increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration", Singh said.

To this end, the leaders set a new goal for bilateral trade -- 'Mission 500' -- aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The leaders also announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Singh said.

Both leaders emphasised that the evolution of the world into a global workplace calls for putting in place innovative, mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks. In this regard, the leaders committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals while also aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)