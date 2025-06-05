New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) India was on Wednesday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations for the period from 2026-28.

The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Maharashtra Logs 105 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Deaths.

"India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

"India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC," he said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Shashi Tharoor-Led Multi-Party Delegation Meets US Representatives, Congressmen in Washington DC.

The ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)