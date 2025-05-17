Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that India has found a direction in last about 11 years under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which it lacked earlier, and his state has also identified sectors and potential for Viksit Arunachal Pradesh by 2047.

In an interview with ANI, Khandu said the lowest-hanging fruit in Arunachal Pradesh is hydro power projects and nearly half India's hydro power potential exists in the state.

"After Independence, in the 60 years, there was no direction, and hence, our great country, like India, a rich nation with such heritage and culture, still couldn't advance further. After 2014, since PM Modi assumed power, India has found a direction," Khandu said.

"As per the resolution for Viksit Bharat 2047, we have also identified our sectors and potential for Viksit Arunachal Pradesh by 2047. For this, our lowest-hanging fruit is hydro power projects. Almost 40-50% of India's hydro power potential exists in Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

Khandu also expressed gratitude on behalf of people of Arunachal Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and country's armed forces for giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

"I thank PM Modi and all our armed forces on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for giving a befitting reply to terrorists in Pakistan... The central government has decided to send delegations across the world to express our point of view and the issues relating to terrorism. It's the government's prerogative to select the members and the person who will lead the team. When we go outside the country, we represent the country and not any party. When it's about the country, we should come as a nation. Our domestic politics shouldn't be discussed at the international level," Khandu said.

India carried out Operation Sindoor early on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in precision strikes. Indian Armed Forces effectively responded to the subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded Pakistan airbases.

Asked about 'Prashikshan Sibir' , the state CM Pema Khandu said all the BJP MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh have been receiving training since yesterday.

"It's a four-day training programme. BJP is a party with a difference, and unlike other parties, we have our roadmap ready. The party's main aim is nation-building, the party comes second, and individuals at last," he said. (ANI)

