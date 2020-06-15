Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India Has Now 901 Labs for COVID-19 Testing, Recovery Rate Rises to 51%

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:57 PM IST
India Has Now 901 Labs for COVID-19 Testing, Recovery Rate Rises to 51%
Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 15: Government of India on Monday informed that the number of labs for COVID-19 testing has increased to 901 including 653 government and 248 private labs while the recovery rate has risen to 51.08 per cent.

"ICMR's testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 653 and private labs have been increased to 248 (a total of 901)," according to a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As per the government's data, there are 534 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (347 government and 187 private), 296 TrueNat based testing labs (281 government + 15 private) and 71 CBNAAT based testing labs (25 government + 46 private). During the last 24 hours, 7,419 COVID-19 patients were cured and overall a total of 1,69,797 patients recovered so far. Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat | 3.5 Magnitude Quake Reported in Bhachau Region: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"The recovery rate rises to 51.08%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease. Currently, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision. In the last 24 hours, 1,15,519 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 57,74,133," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

